The One Thing People Can't Deny About Tombstone, According To Kurt Russell

In the video, Russell explains that he can't call it the best Western ever made but it's nice to hear it, especially given the bitter rivalry that ended up forming between "Tombstone" and Kevin Costner's "Wyatt Earp," which was in production at the same time. Apparently someone working on "Wyatt Earp" was really nasty to Russell (not Costner, who Russell said was "a good guy"), but Russell had the last laugh in the end when "Tombstone" became beloved and "Wyatt Earp" was consigned to the film history books. While Russell says that there are good things about both of those films, there's just one thing where "Tombstone" has every other Western beat:

"But there's one undeniable thing. You name me another Western where you can recall as much of the dialogue as people can recall from 'Tombstone.' It's not even close. Much more so than any other Western. That's undeniable."

Russell is right on the money, because there really isn't another Western that comes close to being as quotable. His character, Wyatt Earp, has some of the best ones, including "You gonna do somethin' or just stand there and bleed?" and "You tell 'em I'm coming! And Hell's coming with me you hear! Hell's coming with me!", both of which are unquestionably badass, but it's his co-star Kilmer that got the biggest share of killer lines.