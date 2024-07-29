Sam Elliott Squashed Kurt Russell's Concerns Over Tombstone's Box Office Competition

"Tombstone" may now be considered one of the most beloved Westerns of the late twentieth century, but the film had an incredibly rocky path from the page to the big screen. "Tombstone" was intended to be the directorial debut of "Glory" screenwriter Kevin Jarre, but when he fell behind schedule a month into the shoot, producer Andrew Vajna fired him and brought in veteran helmer George P. Cosmatos ("Rambo: First Blood Part II" and "Leviathan") to ostensibly drag the movie to the finish line.

We've since learned that, after Jarre's departure, the driving creative force on "Tombstone" was star Kurt Russell. Cast as legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, Russell brought a semblance of order to the wayward production by streamlining the lengthy screenplay with producer Jim Jacks. His instincts proved plenty sharp. By foregrounding the unlikely friendship forged between Earp and the tuberculosis-stricken gambler/gunman Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer in one of his finest performances), Russell delivered a rollicking oater with a surfeit of character and heart. What could've been a disaster (or scrapped altogether) turned out to be a solid box office hit and a quotable dad-movie classic that's still finding new fans 31 years after its theatrical release.

While Russell could determine to a degree how "Tombstone" came together in principal photography and post-production, one worry completely out of his control was its direct competition with another high-profile Earp epic. Lawrence Kasdan's "Wyatt Earp," starring a red-hot Kevin Costner, was shooting at the same time, and threatened to overwhelm the smaller-in-scope "Tombstone." When Russell kept fretting over the other film's existence, his "Tombstone" co-star Sam Elliott piped up and told him to quit stewing.