The Real Reason Sigourney Weaver Joined The Star Wars Movie Mandalorian & Grogu
Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu," a continuation of the TV series "The Mandalorian," will be the first theatrically released "Star Wars" movie since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" when it arrives in 2026. That seems like a long time to wait for this franchise. When Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012, the studio announced a grand plan to release a new "Star Wars" film every year. The odd-numbered years would see the arrival of the next mainline entry in the franchise, while the even-numbered years would see spin-off films and other movies hit the scene. That approach proved to be less-than-successful, though, so the plan was changed.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" will attempt to take a popular "Star Wars" TV property and make it successful on the big screen, with the franchise's biggest cash cow in years — Grogu aka Baby Yoda — leading the way. Favreau is a capable director, and many folks love the "Mandalorian" TV show, but time will tell if the movie will be as popular as most of the previous "Star Wars" films.
Among those starring in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" are Sigourney Weaver, who plays a former Rebel Alliance pilot turned New Republic leader known as Colonel Ward. The film, it should be noted, takes place in-universe some five to six years after the events of 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." Thus, it's wholly plausible — and tantalizingly cool — that a forceful and charismatic individual like Weaver once flew X-Wing fighters.
Speaking with GamesRadar+, Weaver revealed that she wouldn't have taken a job on the "Star Wars" movie if not for a simple reason: She, like so many of us, loves Grogu.
Sigourney Weaver loves Grogu
"The Mandalorian," it should be noted, is essentially a sci-fi riff on Westerns and Samurai stories, including the 1948 film "3 Godfathers" and, more famously, the manga and movie series "Lone Wolf and Cub." The titular character, aka Din Djarin (voiced by Pedro Pascal), is a masked bounty hunter who becomes the protector of the infant Grogu. Often referred to as "the Child," Grogu is the same species as Yoda, and while he's a toddler, he's already able to tap deeply into the Force. Grogu has since become the new face of "Star Wars," mainly because he's so darn cute. He's realized via puppetry, but he comes to life in scenes with the stoic Mandalorian. A lot of mood and humor is communicated through silence and body language on "The Mandalorian," and Grogu himself has been adapted to just about every possible piece of "Star Wars" merch.
Weaver isn't immune to Grogu's charms, either. Hence, when she was approached about acting opposite the adorable little puppet, she jumped at the opportunity. As he explained to GamesRadar+:
"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie. [...] And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."
Weaver, as Ward, can be seen hilariously withholding snacks from the cute li'l alien in the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer. Indeed, one assumes the no-nonsense Ward will have other amusing exchanges with Grogu as well, as "The Mandalorian and Grogu" may yet prove to be the funniest "Star Wars" movie to date. It will hit theaters on May 22, 2026.