The Real Reason Sigourney Weaver Joined The Star Wars Movie Mandalorian & Grogu

Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu," a continuation of the TV series "The Mandalorian," will be the first theatrically released "Star Wars" movie since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" when it arrives in 2026. That seems like a long time to wait for this franchise. When Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012, the studio announced a grand plan to release a new "Star Wars" film every year. The odd-numbered years would see the arrival of the next mainline entry in the franchise, while the even-numbered years would see spin-off films and other movies hit the scene. That approach proved to be less-than-successful, though, so the plan was changed.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" will attempt to take a popular "Star Wars" TV property and make it successful on the big screen, with the franchise's biggest cash cow in years — Grogu aka Baby Yoda — leading the way. Favreau is a capable director, and many folks love the "Mandalorian" TV show, but time will tell if the movie will be as popular as most of the previous "Star Wars" films.

Among those starring in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" are Sigourney Weaver, who plays a former Rebel Alliance pilot turned New Republic leader known as Colonel Ward. The film, it should be noted, takes place in-universe some five to six years after the events of 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." Thus, it's wholly plausible — and tantalizingly cool — that a forceful and charismatic individual like Weaver once flew X-Wing fighters.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Weaver revealed that she wouldn't have taken a job on the "Star Wars" movie if not for a simple reason: She, like so many of us, loves Grogu.