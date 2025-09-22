The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer: Baby Yoda Shares The Screen With A Sci-Fi Legend
The "Star Wars" franchise is finally coming back to theaters (not counting the re-release of George Lucas' prequel trilogy), and we now have a better idea of what the property's grand cinematic return will look like. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will serve as the first theatrical "Star Wars" film since 2019's "Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," with Shawn Levy's "Star Wars: Starfighter" already set to follow suit the year after. In the meantime, this footage teases what's in store for Din Djarin (who is voiced and sometimes physically performed by Pedro Pascal) and the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda.
Based on this trailer and the "Mandalorian and Grogu" footage previously shown exclusively at D23, director Jon Favreau won't be holding back on the swashbuckling adventure. Indeed, it seems Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping to attract both casual fans who haven't been keeping up with the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows and those who've been tuning in for the adventures of Mando and his tiny green son ever since "The Mandalorian" premiered in 2019. It remains to be seen if the film is up to that task, but there's certainly enough to get excited about in this first look. You can check out the trailer above.
Sigourney Weaver is heading to a galaxy far, far away for The Mandalorian and Grogu
You know you're a true screen legend when literally all you have to do is show up in a trailer to get folks talking. Indeed, none other than Ellen Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, is joining the "Star Wars" franchise with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," adding yet another touchstone sci-fi property to her resume to go with "Alien," "Avatar," and "Star Trek." (Yes, in this house, we respect and regard "Galaxy Quest" as the honorary "Star Trek" film it is.) Admittedly, her character here, the New Republic colonel and seasoned Adelphi Rangers pilot Ward, doesn't have much to do in the teaser beyond looking unamused by Din and his companion's shenanigans. (It appears as though we may have a new member joining the "Grogu Sucks" club.) But again, it's Ripley! In a "Star Wars" movie! That's a great selling point in and of itself.
Meanwhile, those who were hoping "The Mandalorian and Grogu" would take some cues from the boldly political, Emmy-winning "Andor" might find themselves feeling a bit like Ward for the time being. This trailer goes heavy on the same tie-ins to the larger "Star Wars" universe as the later seasons of "The Mandalorian" before it. That includes bringing in more members of "Rise of Skywalker" fan-favorite Babu Frik's cuddly mechanic race, the Anzellans, and having the beloved freedom fighter Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios from "Star Wars Rebels" pop up in a cameo only slighter shorter than his previous venture into live-action. Between all that and the brief glimpse we get here of Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's roided out son Rotta the Hutt (who was previously seen as a baby in the "Clone Wars" feature film), it seems "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will be holding very much true to the ethos of the Dave Filoni era of live-action "Star Wars" so far.
Is that what people want from this franchise these days? The impressive viewership for "Andor" season 2 would suggest otherwise, but never doubt the power of Baby Yoda. (I won't lie, he's still pretty adorable.) All shall be revealed when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" flies into theaters on May 22, 2026.