The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer: Baby Yoda Shares The Screen With A Sci-Fi Legend

You know you're a true screen legend when literally all you have to do is show up in a trailer to get folks talking. Indeed, none other than Ellen Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, is joining the "Star Wars" franchise with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," adding yet another touchstone sci-fi property to her resume to go with "Alien," "Avatar," and "Star Trek." (Yes, in this house, we respect and regard "Galaxy Quest" as the honorary "Star Trek" film it is.) Admittedly, her character here, the New Republic colonel and seasoned Adelphi Rangers pilot Ward, doesn't have much to do in the teaser beyond looking unamused by Din and his companion's shenanigans. (It appears as though we may have a new member joining the "Grogu Sucks" club.) But again, it's Ripley! In a "Star Wars" movie! That's a great selling point in and of itself.

Meanwhile, those who were hoping "The Mandalorian and Grogu" would take some cues from the boldly political, Emmy-winning "Andor" might find themselves feeling a bit like Ward for the time being. This trailer goes heavy on the same tie-ins to the larger "Star Wars" universe as the later seasons of "The Mandalorian" before it. That includes bringing in more members of "Rise of Skywalker" fan-favorite Babu Frik's cuddly mechanic race, the Anzellans, and having the beloved freedom fighter Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios from "Star Wars Rebels" pop up in a cameo only slighter shorter than his previous venture into live-action. Between all that and the brief glimpse we get here of Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's roided out son Rotta the Hutt (who was previously seen as a baby in the "Clone Wars" feature film), it seems "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will be holding very much true to the ethos of the Dave Filoni era of live-action "Star Wars" so far.

Is that what people want from this franchise these days? The impressive viewership for "Andor" season 2 would suggest otherwise, but never doubt the power of Baby Yoda. (I won't lie, he's still pretty adorable.) All shall be revealed when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" flies into theaters on May 22, 2026.