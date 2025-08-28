Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Reveals Full Cast, First Look Image

It's official: Production on the next "Star Wars" movie is formally underway. Lucasfilm has indeed confirmed that "Star Wars: Starfighter" has kicked off filming by revealing a first-look photo at Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") on the movie's set alongside his co-star Flynn Gray ("Borderline"), which you can check out below. On top of that, the studio has announced the main cast for the film, which was written by Jonathan Tropper ("The Adam Project") and is being directed by Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine").

As for the cast, the ensemble also includes Matt Smith ("House of the Dragon"), Mia Goth ("X"), Aaron Pierre ("Rebel Ridge"), Simon Bird ("The Inbetweeners"), Jamael Westman ("Good Grief"), Daniel Ings ("The Marvels"), and Amy Adams ("Man of Steel"). Smith was previously reported to have signed up for "Starfighter," and he is expected to play the movie's villain. Still, many of these names are both new and impressive.

For one, Pierre is a star on the rise after blowing up thanks to "Rebel Ride" on Netflix. He's also starring in the Green Lantern show "Lanterns" for DC. Then, of course, there's Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee whose inclusion is very much a surprise. Naturally, for the time being, Lucasfilm hasn't offered any specifics as to who any of these actors are playing. Even Gosling and Gray's character are pretty obscured in the first-look photo. With that being said, Levy issued a statement as part of the announcement: