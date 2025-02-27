Lanterns First Look Image: Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre Are DC's Hal Jordan & John Stewart

Only days after DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an official update on the superhero franchise, Gunn has officially unveiled our first look at one of the most interesting productions currently in the pipeline: "Lanterns." Slated to hit HBO later this year, the series instantly landed at the top of our radars with the casting of Aaron Pierre as fan-favorite hero John Stewart and none other than Kyle Chandler as his older space-cop mentor, Hal Jordan. For those waiting an egregiously long time to see the Green Lantern Corps finally done proper justice in live action (with all due respect to any misguided souls trying to reclaim the 2011 Ryan Reynolds-starring "Green Lantern" film, of course), now might actually be your time to shine ... although, based on the actual still, you might have to wait just a little bit longer.

Since "Lanterns" remains quite a ways off from its debut, our first glimpse of the series is somewhat, uh, unremarkable. Gunn took to X (formerly and probably forever known as Twitter) to reveal the news that the series is currently in production and show off the star power at its disposal. For all those desperately hoping to see what Pierre and Chandler look like in regular street clothes and a prominent green ring on one of their fingers, well, we hope this lives up to expectations. For everyone else, we're still far too early in the process to see what the final visual effects will look like in order to bring those gloriously comic-booky outfits to life. That said, maybe some concept art would've been a more interesting choice?

Either way, you can check out the first official still from "Lanterns" below!