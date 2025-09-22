The Mandalorian & Grogu Already Faces One Giant Uphill Battle Among Casual Star Wars Fans

After three seasons of "The Mandalorian," Jon Favreau's upcoming movie "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has a tough task ahead: making general audiences understand that it's a movie. The first teaser trailer doesn't outright say, "It's a movie this time!" but it does strain to convey that information by showing off some of the more expensive VFX shots and boasting that it's "Forged for IMAX." Even with those clues, though, casual "Star Wars" fans may well come away with the impression that this is a teaser for a TV movie, destined for a straight-to-Disney+ release.

To be clear, it's not. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will be premiering in theaters on May 22, 2026, a high-pressure summer tentpole slot. Creating even more pressure is the fact that this is the first big screen "Star Wars" release since 2019's much-maligned "The Rise of Skywalker." It even features perhaps the only element of "Rise of Skywalker" that people universally liked: squeaky-voiced Anzellan mechanic Babu Frik. And the film will also feature the first big-screen, live-action appearance of Zeb Orrelios!

If your response to that is "who the hell is Zeb Orrelios?", well, that brings us back to the problem of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" being so heavily tied to the TV side of the "Star Wars" universe. Already, newcomers who want to know who the title characters are will have to catch up on three seasons of "The Mandalorian" (plus several episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett," since that show lost interest in Boba Fett halfway through and resolved a major "Mandalorian" story arc instead). Adding in a character from the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" isn't going to tip the scales for anyone who hasn't seen that show, and fans who have seen that show were probably going to see this movie anyway.

Even the press release accompanying the teaser seems embarrassed about this, referring to the character as "The Mandalorian's Zeb Orrelios" rather than "Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios." (Zeb appeared in "The Mandalorian" in a cameo role for a grand total of 30 seconds, and was never named.)