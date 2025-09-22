The Mandalorian & Grogu Looks Like It Could Be The Funniest Star Wars Movie Ever
If you've missed the beloved Mando-Grogu pair from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," then folks, there's reason to rejoice. "Star Wars" will soon be back on the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which serves as the franchise's first theatrical release since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." While the new movie's release is slated for May 22, 2026, we know what this new theatrical entry is going to look like, thanks to a fun, action-packed first trailer that teases us with the titular pair's shenanigans. Pedro Pascal has returned to voice Din Djarin (a role that isn't always physically performed by the actor), and with him, we have little Grogu (lovingly dubbed Baby Yoda by the fandom) embarking upon the most exciting adventures in a galaxy far, far away.
Some of what we see in this first trailer overlaps with the film footage previously shown exclusively at D23, but there are loads of fun things to unpack here. While the film has been "forged for IMAX" (possibly to convey the vast scope of certain locations), it consciously mimics the aesthetics of a swashbuckling TV movie. "The Mandalorian" has always embraced old-fashioned sensibilities — especially on a thematic level — as it is molded by the ethos of samurai movies/space Westerns along with some aspects of modern fantasy and sci-fi. It makes sense for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" to follow suit, but Lucasfilm appears to be leaning really hard into manufactured nostalgia, along with the time-tested lone-wolf-and-cub formula that has worked immensely in favor of this story so far.
Grogu has always been a delight to watch because he is hilarious. When the little one isn't being forced to choose between having a parent and becoming a Jedi, he constantly stuffs his face with food (creepy crawlies! prenatal eggs! blue macarons!) and finds unconventional ways to best the enemy. While season 3 of the Disney+ show invests significant time into an emotional backstory for Grogu (to great effect), a film focusing solely on his antics (alongside Din) might be exactly what the "Star Wars" franchise needs at the moment.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is the perfect vehicle for some Star Wars-branded silliness
The most likable aspects of "The Mandalorian" boil down to its ability to meld nostalgia with modernity, as it takes standard genre tropes and elevates them through the lens of the franchise. What's more, the established ruthless-warrior-protecting-a-child dynamic is gradually subverted as Grogu's increasing self-sufficiency means he is no longer dependent on Din for survival. Conversely, Din's staunch reliance on "the way" erodes as his attachment to Grogu deems him more emotionally flexible and vulnerable, while also allowing him to fill in his gaps of ignorance (in his case, Jedi history). "The Mandalorian and Grogu" seems to be positioning both parties on equal footing, where the two team up to witness the wonders and horrors of the galaxy at large.
But perhaps most importantly, there's the silliness. Consider the scene from the trailer featuring sci-fi veteran Sigourney Weaver, who seems amused by Grogu's attempts to use the Force and pull a bowl of food towards him. While the overarching tone of the narrative might be semi-serious, these moments of levity add greatly to the appeal of it all. After the gritty groundedness of a brilliant series like "Andor," these moments (which are also rife with badass action, such as the duo toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs or watching a gladiator-style fight together) feel almost cozy, as if signaling that some parts of the galaxy aren't terrible, after all. Knowing what we know about Grogu and how he behaves, this has a chance to be the funniest movie in "Star Wars" history.
That said, some concerns swirl around "The Mandalorian and Grogu" since it seems like fully enjoying the movie will rely heavily on prior knowledge of the series, or at least some idea about the core dynamic shared by Din and Grogu. While a complete newcomer might be able to enjoy Grogu prancing around and blinding a cave-dwelling creature just fine, most of the emotional heft of the film might be lost without the three-season Disney+ series contextualizing it.
No one should be obligated to prep themselves with a three-season series to enjoy a "Star Wars" flick on the big screen, so it remains to be seen whether this massive gamble will pay off. Here's hoping that Din's charisma and Grogu's antics will be enough to draw theatrical audiences in, and maybe even encourage them to check out the Disney+ show after the fact.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026.