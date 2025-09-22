The Mandalorian & Grogu Looks Like It Could Be The Funniest Star Wars Movie Ever

The most likable aspects of "The Mandalorian" boil down to its ability to meld nostalgia with modernity, as it takes standard genre tropes and elevates them through the lens of the franchise. What's more, the established ruthless-warrior-protecting-a-child dynamic is gradually subverted as Grogu's increasing self-sufficiency means he is no longer dependent on Din for survival. Conversely, Din's staunch reliance on "the way" erodes as his attachment to Grogu deems him more emotionally flexible and vulnerable, while also allowing him to fill in his gaps of ignorance (in his case, Jedi history). "The Mandalorian and Grogu" seems to be positioning both parties on equal footing, where the two team up to witness the wonders and horrors of the galaxy at large.

But perhaps most importantly, there's the silliness. Consider the scene from the trailer featuring sci-fi veteran Sigourney Weaver, who seems amused by Grogu's attempts to use the Force and pull a bowl of food towards him. While the overarching tone of the narrative might be semi-serious, these moments of levity add greatly to the appeal of it all. After the gritty groundedness of a brilliant series like "Andor," these moments (which are also rife with badass action, such as the duo toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs or watching a gladiator-style fight together) feel almost cozy, as if signaling that some parts of the galaxy aren't terrible, after all. Knowing what we know about Grogu and how he behaves, this has a chance to be the funniest movie in "Star Wars" history.

That said, some concerns swirl around "The Mandalorian and Grogu" since it seems like fully enjoying the movie will rely heavily on prior knowledge of the series, or at least some idea about the core dynamic shared by Din and Grogu. While a complete newcomer might be able to enjoy Grogu prancing around and blinding a cave-dwelling creature just fine, most of the emotional heft of the film might be lost without the three-season Disney+ series contextualizing it.

No one should be obligated to prep themselves with a three-season series to enjoy a "Star Wars" flick on the big screen, so it remains to be seen whether this massive gamble will pay off. Here's hoping that Din's charisma and Grogu's antics will be enough to draw theatrical audiences in, and maybe even encourage them to check out the Disney+ show after the fact.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026.