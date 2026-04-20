10 Actors Who Turned Down Roles On Star Trek

When Paramount and Gene Roddenberry were preparing for lift-off with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in the '80s, Edward James Olmos was on a hot streak. His role as Lt. Martin Castillo on "Miami Vice" had earned him an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, while the original "Blade Runner" (seen above) had raised his profile considerably among discerning fans of science fiction. As such, he was an inspired choice to lead the next voyage into the final frontier as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

It has long been rumored that Olmos first landed on the "Star Trek" radar when Leonard Nimoy considered him for the role of Klingon Commander Kruge in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." Christopher Lloyd ultimately landed the gig in the 1984 film. It's an interesting footnote because it's unclear if Olmos would've taken the role, had it been offered to him. In multiple interviews he gave in the 2000s, the actor explained that "Blade Runner" was such a high-water mark for the genre that nothing he could do within it thereafter would be worth doing for him personally. "This isn't to say that 'Star Trek' isn't a wonderful piece of work," he explained to Latinx Files in 2022. "It is brilliant. It's got a great following and everything. But it doesn't hold up to 'Blade Runner.'"

Of course, the role eventually went to "Dune" (1984) actor Patrick Stewart, whose career would be launched into the stratosphere following "The Next Generation." As for Olmos, he tried to turn down "Battlestar" even after seeing the success of "TNG," but he was won over by the quality of the writing.