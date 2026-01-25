Eddie Murphy Passed On Star Trek IV For A Less Successful Movie

Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" is an aberration in the "Star Trek" film canon in many respects. For one, it's the only "Star Trek" movie to feature no weapons fire. No one gets into a phaser battle, which was one of the six rules Nimoy used to shape his vision. Secondly, the film is often an outright comedy and tells a whimsical story about its heroes going back in time to the year 1986 to rescue some extinct humpback whales. Thirdly, it doesn't prominently feature the U.S.S. Enterprise, as it was destroyed during the events of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."

Most notably, however, "The Voyage Home" was one of the highest-grossing "Star Trek" movies at the box office prior to the release of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" film reboot in 2009. Audiences, it seems, were ready for a light, comedic version of the Final Frontier.

And, indeed, it might have even been more assertively comedic. "The Voyage Home" nearly featured Eddie Murphy "talking jive" to Nimoy's Spock as a Berkeley Astrophysicist, as Murphy himself previously put it. The script was eventually re-written, however, as Murphy dropped out to work on another project that, at the time, seemed more lucrative for him. His character was replaced by Dr. Gillian Taylor, the cetologist character played by Catherine Hicks.

Speaking to Women's World in honor of "The Voyage Home" turning 40, Murphy explained that he always liked "Star Trek," and was happy to be involved with "Star Trek IV." However, he ultimately decided to instead work on the 1986 fantasy action/comedy film "The Golden Child," a decision that he's since come to somewhat regret.