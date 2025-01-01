All Of The Star Trek Movies, Ranked By Box Office

Few enterprises (no pun intended) in the history of pop culture have managed to endure the way that "Star Trek" has. Though it had relatively humble beginnings as a 1960s sci-fi television series (amd a groundbreaking one, at that), Gene Roddenberry's beloved creation eventually blossomed into a massive multi-media franchise that has been going strong for nearly 60 years at this point and shows no signs of slowing down.

Even though "Star Trek: The Original Series" was canceled after just three seasons, the show ultimately found great popularity in syndication. That opened the door for new life, one that would take shape on the big screen. Beginning with "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979, Trekkies have long enjoyed the exploration of deep space with various captains of the U.S.S. Enterprise in movie form, in addition to the many different TV shows that have hit the airwaves over the years. Many of these films have been sizable hits. Others? Not so much.

So, which "Star Trek" movie reigns supreme at the box office? Which of these major motion pictures resonated with audiences? Which ones flopped? Which ones represented the best bang-for-buck? We're here to take a deeper look at that, ranking all of the "Star Trek" films by their box office earnings. First, we'll look at them without adjusting for inflation. Then, we'll see how adjusting for inflation changes things and, after taking a look at both sets, examine which movies were the most profitable based on their initial costs.