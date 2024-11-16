30 Years Ago, Star Trek's Most Ambitious Crossover Was Merely A Modest Box Office Hit

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

It almost feels like an unwritten rule that if a franchise exists for long enough, a big crossover must happen. From worlds colliding on the small screen dating back to "I Love Lucy" meeting Superman in "Lucy and Superman" to massive crossovers on the big screen in comic book movies like "The Avengers," it's a tradition in Hollywood that goes back decades. So, inevitably, after nearly 30 years spanning multiple shows and movies, the time came for "Star Trek" to boldly go where it had never gone before.

1994's "Star Trek: Generations" united the two most famous Starfleet captains to ever live; William Shatner's James T. Kirk and Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. Despite being separated by decades, science fiction shenanigans allowed these two legends to work together, promising a major cinematic event for longtime Trekkies. The only problem? It didn't have much appeal beyond the hardcore fanbase, which meant it couldn't come close to touching the insanely high highs of something like "Avengers: Endgame." Instead, it had to settle for merely being a decent hit.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Star Trek: Generations" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how the producers had a tough time nailing down the story, the difficulties navigating the various demands of the cast, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years that followed, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?