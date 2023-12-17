Star Trek: Generations Is The Most Useless Star Trek Movie By A Lightyear

The series finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," called "All Good Things...," filmed from March 11 to April 5, 1994. The episode followed Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) as he had become unstuck in time, "Slaughterhouse-Five" style. Without warning, Picard would find himself thrown back in time seven years, just prior to the events of the "Next Generation" pilot episode. Then, just as unexpectedly, he would be thrown several decades into the future where he was an old man suffering from a degenerative brain ailment. Then, zip, back to the present. In all three time frames, Picard found himself needing to investigate a mysterious spatial phenomenon that seemed to be growing larger ... as it moved backward through time.

The trickster god Q (John De Lancie) informs Picard that the spatial phenomenon was going to destroy all of humanity ... and that Picard somehow created it. "All Good Things..." was an epic tale to wrap up an amazing sci-fi series.

While "All Good Things..." was still being filmed, shooting had already commenced on "Star Trek: Generations," the show's first theatrical outing. The final episode of the show aired on March 23, 1994, and the film hit theaters the following November. Not only was that a massively quick turnaround, but it put "Generations" in an awkward position. How was it going to follow such an amazing series finale?

As it turns out, poorly. "Generations" adopted an incredibly disappointing ethos, devoting itself to limp fan service that, frankly, no fan had asked for. "Generations" was determined to have Picard and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) meet each other in person in a misguided attempt to "pass the torch." After seven years of "Next Generation," though, and the glories of "All Good Things..." a torch was no longer necessary.

"Generations" was useless.