Working With William Shatner On Star Trek: Generations Was A Pleasant Surprise For Patrick Stewart

The final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," called "All Good Things...," aired on May 23, 1994, bringing seven seasons of a highly successful TV show to a close. The feature film "Star Trek: Generations" was filmed on some of the same "Next Generation" sets, and was shot almost immediately after "All Good Things..." wrapped. The film was released on November 18 that same year. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was already on the air at that point, and only took a break from June to September of 1994, meaning Trekkies didn't really have to wait very long to see their favorite show on the big screen.

Curiously, "Star Trek: Generations" was fixated on themes of "passing the torch," and the film's screenwriters invented a complex time-travel conceit to get Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) together on screen at the same time. Thanks to an idly wandering temporal nexus, the two were able to meet, travel to Veridian III, and take turns punching Malcolm McDowell. This plot was curious as the original "Star Trek" came to an effective close in 1991 with the release of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and "Next Generation" had clearly emerged as its own entity. There was no longer a need to "pass the torch."

Regardless, Shatner and Stewart met inside the Nexus and enjoyed an on-screen team-up fistfight together.

In his new autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart talked a little bit about filming with Shatner, and how the actor, despite a reputation for treating his co-stars badly, was actually a delightful person to work with.