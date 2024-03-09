Star Trek: Generations Could Have Been A Captain Kirk Vs. Picard Showdown

David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations" has a farfetched premise, even by Trek's own outlandish standards. It seems there is a mysterious energy ribbon called the Nexus that periodically floats through the galaxy. The Nexus destroys any starships it encounters but also sweeps living beings into its own mysterious pocket dimension. The Nexus' pocket dimension is essentially Heaven, where its victims live out their happiest memories. Time also stands still in the Nexus, allowing its inhabitants to remain there eternally.

The physical existence of Heaven, one might think, would be a heady concept for a humanist franchise like "Star Trek." How would the universe react if Heaven was in a physical location one could visit? One might think there would be a mad dash to get there as soon as possible, rapidly depleting the galaxy's population.

Sadly, "Generations" sidesteps any interesting ideas in favor of a useless "pass the torch" story wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) could meet face-to-face. Because time has no meaning in the Nexus, both Picard and Kirk can enter at different times, but meet as if no time has passed at all. They exit the Nexus together merely to thwack Malcolm McDowell in the face.

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, there was an earlier draft of "Generations" that wasn't about a temporal Nexus, but a rip in space that an interdimensional villain slips through. That treatment, by the unbeloved producer Maurice Hurley, was going to feature a scene in which Picard recreated Kirk on the holodeck ... and fought him.