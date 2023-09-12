Why Star Trek Cut Beverly Crusher From The Next Generation Season 2

In the first season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the chief medical officer on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-D was Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), a fearlessly moral, mature character who was already at the peak of her professional career. Dr. Crusher was a great character as she was always eager to speak her mind and always knew where she stood on any ethical issues. Unlike many other characters on the show, who were still discovering their humanity, their career tracks, or their identity, Dr. Crusher had already arrived, as it were. She was one of the few "adults" on the show.

She was also hated by one of the "Next Generation" producers, Maurice Hurley. As Trekkies likely know, the first season of "Next Generation" was a tumultuous time behind the scenes, with show creator Gene Roddenberry, his personal lawyer Leonard Maizlish, and multiple other showrunners and producers jockeying for control of the project. The chaotic journey of the show's first two seasons is detailed marvelously in William Shatner's 2014 documentary "Chaos on the Bridge." Hurley not only disliked Dr. Crusher, but had a wholly antagonistic relationship with McFadden. When Murley was made the showrunner for the show's second season, he fired McFadden outright.

Dr. Crusher took a job at Starfleet Medical and was replaced on the Enterprise by Dr. Kate Pulaski (Diana Muldaur), a more curmudgeonly, Dr. McCoy-type of character. Fans weren't fond of Pulaski. For the show's third season, Hurley was fired and McFadden was brought back.

There are many behind-the-scenes stories about McFadden's absence from the second season of "Next Generation," with some of them documented in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.