Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Sees Potential In A Picard Sequel Movie

When actor Patrick Stewart was first approached about appearing as the title character in "Star Trek: Picard," he said he wouldn't take part unless several stipulations were met. Stewart, you see, didn't want "Picard" to be a mere nostalgia-based rehash of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the series that went off the air back in 1994. If he were going to return to the media franchise he had participated in from 1987 to 2002, it would need to be an entirely new animal. Importantly, Stewart didn't want to wear a Starfleet uniform and merely be the commander of yet another starship. That was old hat. He wanted something new. He also didn't want the show to be a shameless "Next Generation" reunion, where he and his old co-stars would be wrangled together in a room to repeat all the things they had already done decades before.

While "Picard" was rounding its second season, Stewart confirmed that the third season would be the last. It seemed he was tired of "Star Trek," and was willing to finally put it down. The actor is now 80, so a retirement from the franchise was appropriate. Many Trekkies were also willing to let "Picard" go, as the first two seasons of the series were notoriously bad.

All of these comments seem churlish after the third season of "Picard" which was everything Stewart initially didn't want the show to be ... and yet it is handily the best season of the series. "Picard" eventually gathered the "Next Generation" cast on the bridge of the old Enterprise-D for a "back in the saddle moment" that many fans — and the cast — adored. Indeed, in a recent interview with IndieWire, Stewart admitted that season three whetted his appetite for more. Perhaps even for another "Trek" movie.