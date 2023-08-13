A Lying Star Trek Producer Tried To 'Sabotage' Wil Wheaton's Career

The start of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a difficult and tempestuous time. Many Trekkies will be able to tell you the series of events: "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" wasn't the enormous hit that Paramount wanted when the film was released in 1979, and "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was uninvited from participating in any further sequels. Smarting from the rejection, Roddenberry eventually turned back to TV, developing an all-new "Star Trek" show at the studio's behest. This show was to be the purer version of "Star Trek," complete with Roddenberry's infamous "no infighting between the characters" mandate that so frustrated his writing staff. Roddenberry was also determined to retain as much control as possible over "Next Generation," causing him to butt heads with, well, just about everyone around him.

In brief, in the show's first two years, there was a lot of chaos. One of the show's main cast — Denise Crosby, who played Tasha Yar — felt that she wasn't getting the quality material she had been promised and asked to be written out of the show. Tasha's on-screen death is one of the more notorious moments in the franchise's history.

It seems that Wil Wheaton, the teenage actor who played Wesley Crusher, was also misled a little. At some point during the second season of "Next Generation," Wheaton was approached by director Miloš Forman about the possibility of starring in his film "Valmont," an adaptation of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses." Sadly, shooting "Valmont" would have taken Wheaton away from a vital NextGen episode, forcing him to stay on the show.

Years later, he learned that was a lie. He told the story in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.