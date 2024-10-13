Star Trek: The Next Generation Almost Brought Khan Noonien Singh Back With A Twist

When he first appeared in the "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed" (February 16, 1967), Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) was merely a villain-of-the-week. Khan was a remnant of the long-ago Eugenics Wars, a conflict that broke out on Earth in the late 1990s, and which contributed to the near-destruction of the planet several decades later. Khan, genetically enhanced, managed to escape Earth in cryogenic stasis, only to be found and revived by the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise nearly 200 years later. As one might predict, Khan, still thirsty for power, attempted to take over the Enterprise.

It wouldn't be until the release of Nicholas Meyer's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" in 1982 that the character would become mythic. Montalbán returned to play a Khan that was miffed after having been abandoned, and who goes on a mad quest to find and kill Admiral Kirk (William Shatner). In "Space Seed," Khan and his genetically enhanced brethren were dropped off on an uninhabited planet, invited to build their own masterpiece society. A solar cataclysm, however, swiftly transformed the planet into a desert wasteland, and Khan was left high and dry. Enraged at Kirk for not checking in on him, Khan hijacks a ship and aims to ruin Kirk's life.

By the end of "Khan," however, the villain's scheme is foiled, and he is hoisted by his own petard. Khan was most certainly dead, following the activation of the planet-terraforming Genesis Wave.

It seems, though, that Khan was once slated to return from the grave for an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Writer and producer Marc Bernardin ("Castle Rock," "Star Trek: Picard") worked as an intern on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" early in his career, and he recalled seeing a NextGen spec script called "Past Present" passing its way through the Paramount offices. The script featured Khan as the episode's central antagonist. Bernardin described the script in an interview with Vulture in 2017.