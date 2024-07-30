An Old Star Trek Episode Answers A Common Question About Wrath Of Khan

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is why people remember Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) as the greatest enemy of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner). Previously, Khan was only in one episode of the original "Star Trek" — "Space Seed." It's a memorable episode, but still just an episode. Indeed, part of the impetus in "Wrath of Khan" is how what became a defining event in Khan's life was just another day on the job for Kirk.

Khan is a genetically-engineered superhuman from the 20th Century who, in the 1990s, ruled a quarter of the world beside his fellow Augments. ("Star Trek" was created in the 1960s; later shows like "Strange New Worlds" have had to revise this timeline.) When they were overthrown, they fled into space, never to be seen until the year 2266 when the Enterprise discovered their ship, the SS Botany Bay.

In "Space Seed," Khan is the first augment woken from cryo-sleep and plots to take over the Enterprise. He and Kirk spend plenty of time face-to-face, culminating in a fist fight (Kirk narrowly wins) and Kirk sentencing Khan to "rule in Hell" on untamed world Ceti Alpha V.

In "Wrath of Khan" though, the two never actually share the screen. The closest they come to a face-to-face dialogue is about halfway through the movie; after Khan's hijacked starship the Reliant disables the Enterprise, he and Kirk talk over viewscreens. It's a marvelous scene, with Montalbán savoring his every line just like Khan is savoring his 15-years-cold revenge.

"Wrath of Khan" went through many revisions before the final draft (one version reportedly had Kirk and Khan sword-fighting). How did the final iteration end up keeping its hero and villain separated? According to Harve Bennett. it's all explained in "Space Seed."