The Clever Way Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Covers Up A Potential Plot Hole

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2, episode 3.

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," sees Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) encounter a time traveler in the corridors of the U.S.S. Enterprise. He straps a widget to her hand and she is immediately thrown into an alternate timeline where she is allowed to meet an alternate version of James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). When Kirk confronts La'an, the pair are just as quickly whisked away to the past — specifically, Toronto in the 21st century. The bulk of the episode is devoted to the pair investigating how they might return to the future while avoiding any damage to the timeline.

Time travel is nothing new to "Star Trek," and there are multiple stories about how "Trek" characters wind up in Earth's past. In the original series, the crew travels to the 1960s. In "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," they travel to 1986. In "Deep Space Nine," the crew travels into the early 21st century (which, for 1990s audiences, was still the future). Perhaps infamously, the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager once strolled around Venice Beach in 1996. Sadly, they do not groove to "Who Will Save Your Soul" by Jewel.

But because "Star Trek" has persisted for nearly 60 years, an error has appeared in its continuity. According to Michael and Denise Okuda's sourcebook "Star Trek Chronology," Khan and a race of genetically altered superbeings seized power of 40-some nations simultaneously, instigating an extended conflict called the Eugenics Wars ... in 1993.

The Okudas joke in their own book, published in '93: "Fortunately, none of this seems to have come to pass, at least not the last time we checked with CNN or our local newspapers."

With its latest episode, "Strange New Worlds" tries to account for that discrepancy.