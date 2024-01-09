Star Trek II's Most Emotional Moment Had Everyone On Set Weeping (Except The Director)

Nicholas Meyer's well-regarded 1982 sci-fi film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is all about failure. It begins with Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) looking down the barrel of middle age, having to acknowledge that he's likely past his prime. His eyesight is failing, and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) prescribes old-fashioned glasses. As the film progresses, we learn that Kirk has an adult son named David (Merritt Butrick) that he wasn't present to raise, and an old enemy, Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), whom he had left on Ceti Alpha V decades ago and had completely forgotten about.

Kirk tells a story of taking a test in Starfleet Academy called the Kobayashi Maru, a test that is designed to make the subject fail; it's meant to gauge a student's command acumen in a no-win scenario. Kirk so wanted to win that he changed the test, effectively cheating. He had, audiences learn, never learned to accept defeat and wasn't well-suited to failure. By facing Khan, Kirk came to acknowledge his many shortcomings and youthful failures. He can lose. Indeed, in fighting Khan, Kirk emerged victorious only because Spock (Leonard Nimoy) sacrificed his own life. This time, it seems, there are finally consequences.

The film ends with a funeral for Spock. Kirk, in his eulogy, says that of all the souls he's encountered in his travels, Spock's was the most human. This is quite insulting, given that Spock aimed to reject his human side and live as a logical Vulcan.

In his autobiography "The View from the Bridge: Memories of Star Trek and a Life in Hollywood," Meyer recalled filming Spock's death scene and wondering why all the people around him were misting up and crying.