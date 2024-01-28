Star Trek II Went Through 5 Different Scripts Before Getting To The Wrath Of Khan We Know

Most Trekkies will be able to tell you that Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" wasn't as big a success as Paramount had hoped. The film is famously slow-moving, aiming for cosmic grandeur and hefty evolutionary themes over the then-popular whizzbang action of "Star Wars." "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry oversaw the production of "Motion Picture," and the overall tepid response left him in Paramount's bad graces. This was in addition to multiple delays in filming, the production going over budget, and those common studio spats so often classified as "creative differences." According to William Shatner (as he wrote in his autobiography "Star Trek Movie Memories"), Roddenberry was essentially fired from the production of any potential sequel for "Motion Picture" as a result of all the drama, and the Great Bird of the Galaxy was given the faraway and somewhat demeaning title of "executive consultant" on any future productions.

Roddenberry, of course, was already working on a "Star Trek II" before this happened, and he envisioned a complex morality play that involved time travel. In Roddenberry's initial script, a group of Klingon terrorists discover the location of the Guardian of Forever, a living time portal seen in the episode "The City on the Edge of Forever" (April 6, 1967), and travel into Earth's past to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy and alter Earth history to their advantage. The Enterprise crew would have to follow the Klingons into 1963 to restore the timeline.

Sadly, Roddenberry's script was rejected.

In his 2010 memoir "The View from the Bridge," Nicholas Meyer, the director of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," revealed the existence of at least five additional drafts for a potential "Star Trek II" before the final version that audiences got to see.