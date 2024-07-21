Why Leonard Nimoy Passed On Star Trek Generations

At the end of Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," the U.S.S. Enterprise-A is ordered back to Starfleet headquarters ... to be decommissioned. This was, the crew finally realized, their final, final adventure as a crew, and the road had come to an end. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), however, gave the perfect response "If I were human," he said, "I believe my response would be: 'Go to Hell.'" He then added, hastily, "If I were human."

I can only hear Nimoy's reading of "Go to Hell" when thinking about his non-participation in "Star Trek: Generations" in 1994. "Generations," as most Trekkies might tell you, is a notably weak film, presenting a rushed jumble of ideas without much drama or profundity. The plot follows a free-floating space ribbon called the Nexus, which blows up starships but also sucks survivors essentially into Heaven, a parallel dimension of pure bliss where time has no meaning.

"Generations" begins in the year 2293 and opens with a sequence wherein Kirk (William Shatner), Chekov (Walter Koenig), and Scotty (James Doohan) oversee the maiden voyage of the U.S.S. Enterprise-B. During the test flight, the ship encounters the Nexus and Kirk is sucked inside, presumably killed. The film then fast-forwards 78 years to the era of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," where the action begins in earnest.

The original plan for the 2293 sequence was for the whole original "Star Trek" cast to be present. After they received the script though, most of the cast declined to appear because there wasn't enough for them to do. That was certainly Nimoy's thinking, which he shared in a 2007 interview with TrekMovie. When handed the script, he more or less told them to go to Hell.