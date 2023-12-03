Walter Koenig Had His One Request Ripped Away From Him In Star Trek: Generations

David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," set mostly in 2371, began with a flashback to 2293 when Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), Commander Chekov (Walter Koenig), and Captain Scott (James Doohan) attended the maiden voyage of the U.S.S. Enterprise-B. In the original draft of the script, the Enterprise-B scenes were meant to include the entire original cast of "Star Trek," so Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley refused because their roles were insignificant and they didn't like the story. Nichelle Nichols and George Takei likewise turned down the film.

"Generations" involves a colossal negative space wedgie — a spatial energy ribbon called the Nexus — that scoops Kirk out of the Enterprise-B and holds him in a form of temporal stasis for 87 years until Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) can enter the same wedgie to retrieve him. Chekov and Scotty don't play a major part in the story. They are essentially there to assure anyone still not accustomed to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that this is still the same film series.

According to a recent interview with TrekMovie, Koenig also initially balked at the idea of appearing in "Generations." The money was good, but his role, he felt, was not entirely significant. There was nothing, Koenig felt, to expand Chekov as a character or for him to contribute to the plot in any way. So Koenig agreed to come back only if he could appear in a vital scene where he actually was allowed to act, a scene which would have allowed Chekov to express some real, raw emotions. The way he tells it, the scene was written and he had memorized his lines before being rudely informed that the scene had been cut.