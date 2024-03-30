Paramount Pitted Star Trek Writers Against Each Other To Get The Script For Generations

The final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — called "All Good Things..." — aired on May 23, 1994. It was an excellent send-off for the show, featuring a complex time-travel story about an eerie spatial phenomenon that gets larger the more it travels back in time ("Tenet," eat your heart out). Trekkies could likely have survived for many years on the satisfaction brought to them by "All Good Things..." Unwilling to leave well enough alone, however, Paramount immediately began production on "Star Trek: Generations," the first movie based on "Next Generation." The film opened in theaters on November 18, 1994, just under six months after we last saw the crew of the Enterprise-D. We didn't even get a chance to miss them.

"Generations" is less satisfying than "All Good Things...," as it features a magical temporal nexus that allows Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) to come face-to-face with Captain Kirk (William Shatner). The film is all about tiresome passing-the-torch moments that it didn't need.

The screenplay for "Generations" is credited to longtime Trek handlers Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga. It turns out that they were the "winners" in an in-studio "write-off" orchestrated by producer Rick Berman. The idea was that Berman would hire two sets of writers to come up with a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" movie, and then make the script he liked better. The only known stipulation was that the cast of the original "Star Trek" might be directly involved.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Moore, Braga, and "Star Trek" producer Michael Piller all talked about the weirdness of Berman's "write-off," and how unfair it felt.