Why Universal Allegedly Tried To Sink Star Trek: Generations Before It Even Released

Trekkies who were there in 1994 may remember the incredibly fast turn-around for "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The final episode of the series, "All Good Things..." aired on May 23, and the first feature film adaptation of the show, "Star Trek: Generations," was released in theaters on November 18. In the intervening six months, Trekkies would be able to tide themselves over with ten new episodes of "Deep Space Nine." Even though a seminal TV series in the "Star Trek" universe was coming to an end, there was no drought to suffer through.

Both Paramount and "Star Trek" executive producer Rick Berman were feeling apprehensive about "Generations." One can see their apprehension in Berman's choice of story: thanks to a magical temporal nexus, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was able to meet up with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) who was presumed dead 87 years prior. The two of them teamed up to fistfight a mad rocket scientist (Malcolm McDowell) who wanted to destroy an inhabited planet. This "passing the torch" story was wholly unnecessary for "Next Generation" which had established its own identity perfectly well over its seven seasons.

It seems that Trekkies didn't like the story, even at the time. According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Generations" didn't test well. During early test screenings on the Paramount lot — which featured incomplete special effects and a temporary music track — audiences responded negatively, feeling that the last 15 minutes were bad. Paramount would be comfortable if "Generations" had tested with a 90% approval rating. It was much lower than that. Reshoots were needed.

It was then that Universal got involved in a minor smear campaign.