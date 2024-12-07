45 Years Ago, Star Trek Proved That Even A Box Office Hit Could Feel Like A Flop

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"It was not a good working situation." That's how associate producer Jon Povill described the situation behind-the-scenes while working on "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The First 25 Years." Director Robert Wise was told he had control over the film. Creator Gene Roddenberry was also told he had control. What Paramount had was a long-awaited movie adaptation of a wildly popular TV show. On paper, that was a good thing. In practice, it was messy in every way.

The end result was both a box office success story and a financial blunder that only served to disappoint fans. It also allowed "Star Trek" to thrive as a franchise in all new ways for years to come, including several other movies and an eventual TV revival in the form of the much-beloved "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It is one of cinema's premiere examples of a mixed bag. It is also a shockingly relevant cautionary tale in modern Hollywood's franchise-obsessed era.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in honor of its 45th anniversary. We'll go over the film's long development journey, why the production was a nightmare, why the original budget ballooned well beyond what Paramount intended, what happened once the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years that followed, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?