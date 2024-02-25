How VFX Icon Douglas Trumbull Saved Star Trek: The Motion Picture From VFX Embarrassment

The story is familiar to Trekkies. When "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was in production in the late 1970s, SFX guru Douglas Trumbull was busy completing work on Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Paramount asked Trumbull to work on their movie, but he turned them down. Not only was not quite done with "Close Encounters," but he was eager to return to a personal project of his, the development of Showscan. Showscan was a new filming process that ran high-fidelity 70mm film through a camera at 60 frames per second, allowing for crystal clear images and more natural movement. Although such a process had the potential to revolutionize the film industry, Paramount didn't care. There was a rumor that Paramount managed to get Trumbull's Scowscan funding cut as revenge for not working on "Star Trek."

Instead, Paramount hired Robert Abel and Associates to develop then-novel CGI for "Star Trek." Abel was from the world of TV commercials and had already done a lot of work with advanced CGI, some of which can be seen in old demo reels. Abel constructed a physical model of the U.S.S. Enterprise and intended to put it into CGI space environments.

After a year of work and spending about $5 million, however, Abel's studio was unable to produce a single useable VFX shot for "Motion Picture." CGI was a good idea, but it seems the tech wasn't quite ready yet. Abel was fired. With only seven months until the film's set release date, Paramount hired Trumbull out of sheer desperation. What followed was the most stressful seven months of Trumbull's life as he rushed to make something that looked halfway decent.

Trumbull talked about those miserable months in a 2019 with TrekMovie. He more or less saved the movie from disaster.