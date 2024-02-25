Why Paramount Sent Gene Roddenberry Away For Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The background is well-known to Trekkies. Throughout the 1970s, "Star Trek" exploded in popularity. This was thanks largely to some sweet eternal syndication deals, which allowed the series to stay on the air pretty much in perpetuity. In the mid-'70s, "Star Trek" conventions were born, revealing to the world that there was a passionate, ultra-nerdy contingency of Trek fans willing to discuss and celebrate their pop obsession in public. It was at these conventions that series creator Gene Roddenberry opened an ongoing conversation with Trekkies as to what made his series so appealing. One could argue that it wasn't until these conversations that Roddenberry discovered the depth of his show, and the pragmatic philosophies of pacifism and diplomacy it represented.

It was in 1975 that Roddenberry began working on a "Star Trek" movie, although that early concept fell apart over some complex script issues. After that, Roddenberry began work on "Star Trek: Phase II," a spinoff of the original series that was to feature the original cast ... and some new potential replacements.

Thanks to the boffo success of Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," however, "Phase II" was scrapped in favor of a newly rekindled "Star Trek" movie project, eventually to be called "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." It was to be an outsize space epic that finally expanded the rinky-dink adventures of the 1966 RV series to a massive, cinematic scale.

Roddenberry served as a producer on "The Motion Picture," and it was a famously troubled production. Indeed, Roddenberry proved to be such a control freak that the studio sent him away on a vacation just to get him out of their hair. This was according to "The Motion Picture" VFX head Douglas Trumbull in a 2019 interview with TrekMovie.