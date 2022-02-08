Douglas Trumbull, Legendary Visual Effects Pioneer, Has Died At 79

In many ways, Douglas Trumbull might as well have been born to change the face of visual effects in Hollywood. Born in Los Angeles, his father, Don, was a mechanical engineer and visual effects artist who helped create truly iconic imagery as seen in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz," 1977's "Star Wars," and "Spaceballs," even going on to work on some of the same films that his son did, such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Silent Running." Douglas Trumbull would ultimately earn three Academy Award nominations for his work on "Close Encounters" in 1977, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979, and "Blade Runner" in 1982, a remarkable run of achievements that few people could ever hope to recreate in their own filmography. In 2012, Trumbull earned a well-deserved honorary Oscar at the Scientific and Technical Awards for being an "individual in the motion picture industry whose technological contributions have brought credit to the industry."

Trumbull also made no secret of his opinions that the industry needed to continue innovating through the years. In an extensive and eye-opening interview for the "Future of Storytelling" YouTube channel (which you can also watch above), Trumbull dove deep into this very topic only a few short years ago. In another interview with THR in 2012, he similarly described his perspective on the state of the current industry, explaining how, "I think it's been disturbed by the fact that a lot of people bought into computer graphics as the solution to all of their problems. We've gotten into this period right now where in spite of the artistry and the magic of all of the people in this room, visual effects from a producer and studio standpoint has become a commodity."

Even in Trumbull's later years, the tireless artist never stopped dreaming of ways to keep pushing visual effects to an even higher level, extolling the virtues of high framerates and 3D that naturally put him on a similar level as figures like James Cameron or Peter Jackson ... though, at the same time, he aimed even higher than them, which arguably sums up his life's work better than any award ever could. Rest in peace.