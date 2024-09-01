How Gene Roddenberry Tried To Sabotage Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is generally regarded as the best of the 13 extant "Star Trek" movies, at least according to any Trekkies you may ask. At the very least, "The Wrath of Khan" became the popular model on which multiple other "Star Trek" movies would be based; several "Star Trek" films feature a charismatic, revenge-bent "villain" character at its center.

At least one person, however, really hated "The Wrath of Khan" — "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry.

Roddenberry had spent the bulk of the 1970s attending "Star Trek" conventions and refining his thoughts on his creation. He and Trekkies, during the conventions, began to zero in on the pacifist, diplomatic nature of the show, coming to the conclusion that "Star Trek" isn't about dominance or military power. Instead, it redefines power as being connected to intelligence, professionalism, and one's ability to solve problems in a group. Even if the problem is a vast, cosmic mystery that the human mind can barely comprehend, "Star Trek" announced that we'd face it with open hearts.

That was the premise of 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," anyway, a film Roddenberry produced and was closely involved with. He wanted a large-scale "Star Trek" story that drew more from "2001: A Space Odyssey" than from "Star Wars."

However, "Motion Picture" was only a modest hit in 1979, and Roddenberry, despite inventing the franchise, was pushed out of the production of "The Wrath of Khan." Harve Bennett and Meyer made their own "Star Trek" animal, opting for a "swashbuckling adventure" tale wholly different from the cosmic freakout of the first movie.

Roddenberry was understandably bitter. Indeed, according to a 2020 article in CinemaBlend, Roddenberry — motivated by spite — tried to sabotage "The Wrath of Khan" by leaking vital plot details.