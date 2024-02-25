Star Trek: The Motion Picture's Crumbling Visual Effects Had Paramount Desperate For Help

In the late Spring of 1979, Paramount Pictures' production of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was in big trouble. With a looming release date of December 7 of that year, the film was still struggling to be completed, with the bulk of its visual effects work yet to be even attempted, let alone finished.

In retrospect, given the movie's production history, this was an inevitable problem. Ever since the original "Star Trek" series was cancelled in the summer of 1969, the franchise had experienced a number of stops and starts when it came to being revived. Around the mid-'70s, creator Gene Roddenberry had seemingly set up a script and a production for the show's leap to the big screen, only for Paramount to pivot and seek to turn that work into a proposed reboot of the series back on television, to be known as "Star Trek: Phase II." That show was literal weeks away from beginning filming in 1977, when it was cancelled and the project turned back into a feature film. Finally, the announcement that director Robert Wise would make "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" came in March of 1978.

Just over a year later, principal photography had finished, but the movie's ambitious visual effects were not even close to done, leaving Paramount, Wise, and "The Motion Picture" desperate for help. As it happened, Paramount already had a pioneering visual effects producer on their payroll: Douglas Trumbull, who'd supervised the effects for "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," among other films. The issue was that Trumbull had already turned "Star Trek" down and needed more incentive to bail the movie out as it headed for potential disaster.