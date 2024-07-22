Star Trek: First Contact Got An Instant Stamp Of Approval From One Original Series Star

The on-screen connections between "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" are numerous. In the 1994 feature film "Star Trek Generations," Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was, thanks to a unique time nexus, able to meet Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) face-to-face. In the 1992 "Next Generation" episode "Relics," Scotty (James Doohan) was pulled into the 24th century after being kept suspended in a transporter beam for 75 years. In the two-part "Next Generation" episode "Unification" from 1991, Picard got to meet Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who, as it turns out, is just very long-lived. And in the "Next Generation" pilot episode in 1987, Data (Brent Spiner) had a very brief conversation with a 137-year-old Dr. McCoy, played by a returning DeForest Kelley, acting from underneath piles of old age makeup.

Also, Michael Dorn, who played Worf on "Next Generation," has a cameo in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," so there was plenty of overlap. Trekkies weren't hurting for inter-franchise continuity, even if "The Original Series" and "Next Generation" took place almost a century apart.

What fans really wanted to hear, though, was what the original "Star Trek" actors felt about "Next Generation." There was (very briefly) some consternation in 1987 over whether "Star Trek" could exist without Kirk, Spock, and McCoy, and if there might be any outrage from Shatner, Nimoy, or Kelley. It turns out it was mostly all copacetic, and the outrage was the 1987 version of manufactured clickbait. Those present in 1987 might recall that tempers weren't terribly heated.

Indeed, according to a 2016 oral history about 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact" printed in The Hollywood Reporter, the original cast was largely complimentary. "First Contact" director Jonathan Frakes (who also played William T. Riker in the film and "Next Generation") even recalled getting a call from Kelley saying how much he liked the movie.