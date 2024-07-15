Star Trek Generations Came With A Lot Of Franchise Requirements

The busiest time in "Star Trek" history was likely the two-year stretch from 1993 to 1995. In January 1993, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted, running alongside the sixth and seventh seasons of the already-popular "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In May 1994, "Next Generation" came to an end with a two-part finale, perhaps one of the best episodes of the series. As soon as that was done, shooting almost immediately began on "Star Trek: Generations," and production was so quick that it hit theaters in November of that same year. And, because resting appears to be anathema, the new series "Star Trek: Voyager" debuted in January 1995.

In two years, the franchise churned out 98 episodes and a feature film.

When making "Generations," however, everyone was in the thick of it. The writers, actors, and all the rest were working overtime to shift from the finale of "NextGen" into a large-scale movie. If that wasn't enough hard work, Paramount — Trek's parent company — rather frustratingly felt the need to get involved. Although a dedicated team of writers and producers had hit their stride on "Next Generation," and made the sci-fi series into something notable and popular, Paramount felt that a movie was a different animal and that it needed to be made in a very particular way. There was some concern that a new "Trek" movie wouldn't be attractive to a mainstream audience and that ticket-buyers would only show up if the cast of the original "Star Trek" was somehow involved.

All of a sudden, ideas were streaming down from the Paramount offices, making production just that much more complicated. "Generations" co-screenwriter Ron D. Moore recalled his time working on "Generations," and some of the studio's notes, in a 2016 retrospective in the Hollywood Reporter.