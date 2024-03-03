A Writers' Strike Nearly Sunk Star Trek: TNG's The Neutral Zone Episode

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Neutral Zone" (May 16, 1988), the U.S.S. Enterprise-D encounters a seemingly abandoned cryo-pod floating out in the galaxy. On board are three humans, frozen since the 20th century. When they are thawed, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) takes a Roddenberrian opportunity to lecture them, explaining that their outmoded ideas about capitalism and selfishness are dead in the 24th century. Picard's dialogue is partly utopian but mostly condescending, meant more for TV viewers in 1988 than directed toward his scene partners.

The episode's B-plot involved a visit to the titular Neutral Zone between Federation space and the Romulan Star Empire. There, the Enterprise investigates the destruction of a remote outpost, perhaps the result of Romulan malfeasance. "The Neutral Zone" was the first time Trekkies had seen Romulans since the original series, re-establishing them as a major threat in the galaxy. It also set up the Romulans as more secretive and dastardly than audiences had seen before. The writing isn't great, but "The Neutral Zone" established some key elements of "Star Trek" lore.

There's a reason the writing wasn't great. It seems that the makers of the episode only had days to finish their script before a writers' strike was scheduled to begin, and they just had to go with what they had rather than take the time to smooth out dialogue and make the story stronger. The teleplay for "The Neutral Zone" was credited to Maurice Hurley, and it was a rushed first draft that he banged out in a day and a half (basing his idea on a pitch by freelancers Deborah McIntyre and Mona Clee).

The making of "The Neutral Zone" is related in the book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365" by Paula Block and Terry J. Erdmann.