The Borg Were The Best Star Trek Villains – Until They Weren't

On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the Borg were first introduced in the second season episode "Q Who" (May 8, 1989). In the episode, the malevolent, all-power space imp Q (John De Lancie) offered his magical powers to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), knowing that Starfleet will likely encounter things that his puny human mind couldn't handle. When Picard politely refuses, Q throws the Enterprise-D thousands of lightyears away, landing it right in the path of a mysterious and enormous cube-shaped spacecraft. This was a ship belonging to the Borg, a species of cyborgs that share a single consciousness. The people inside have no free will and operate in service of the collective. They have been augmented with machinery and do not speak. When one dies, another merely takes its place. The Borg can travel at unbelievable speeds and can steal and incorporate technology into themselves. As Q describes them, they are the ultimate users. They see nothing in the galaxy but raw materials to steal and exploit.

Like slasher movie villains, the Borg couldn't be reasoned with. They had no negotiable agenda. And, also like a slasher movie villain, they sustained injury and kept on moving forward. They were unfazed by pain. What was their origin? What was their goal? These were mysteries that Picard and his crew would never uncover. After a few failed attempts to communicate, and losing lives to the Borg attack, Picard fled. He admitted that he needed Q's help. The Borg were too much.

Picard ultimately found the encounter to be a reminder not to be complacent. There are going to be terrors in the galaxy no one will be prepared for. It's a chilling episode and one of the best from "The Next Generation." The Borg were Michael Myers by way of H.R. Giger.