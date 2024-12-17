The Best Star Trek Movie Just Got Added To The National Film Registry

Every year, film buffs assemble online to see which 25 movies will be added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry — a list that includes titles you'd expect like "The Godfather," "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," "Thelma & Louise," and "Casablanca." For 2024, the new additions bump the NFR's total catalog to 900 films, bringing in classics and modern classics alike in a crop of movies spanning decades.

For sci-fi fans, the main attraction this year will likely be "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." The 1982 theatrical sequel is still held up as one of the high watermarks for the entire "Star Trek" franchise, and in the eyes of many fans, its greatest singular achievement. Spock's noble sacrifice in the film has gone down in history alongside the Darth Vader reveal and the "tears in rain" monologue from "Blade Runner" as an all-time iconic sci-fi moment. And more than 40 years after the movie's release, it's finally being recognized by the National Film Registry — a recognition that Trekkies might argue is long overdue.

In addition to "The Wrath of Khan," this year's NFR additions include classics from the comedy, romance, and thriller genres, one particularly early entrant from 2010, and one film that's nearly 100 years old.