A Legendary Star Trek Producer Revealed His Favorite Movie In The Franchise

Of the 13 extant "Star Trek" feature films, it's widely agreed that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 sequel "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best one. Many Trekkies like the outsize character of Khan and Ricardo Montalbán's equally enlarged performance, as well as the film's exciting, climactic ship-to-ship combat sequence. To remind readers, "Khan" climaxes when the eponymous character hijacks a Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Reliant and uses it to fight Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), who's aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. Kirk, you see, had left Khan behind on the planet Ceti Alpha V in the original series episode "Space Seed," unaware that an environmental cataclysm had turned the entire planet into a desert wasteland. Khan barely survived, and when he finally escaped Ceti Alpha V, he thought only of revenge.

"The Wrath of Khan," which features a story credited to Harve Bennett and Jack B. Sowards (who's also credited for writing the script), deals thematically with facing consequences. Kirk has previously been a forthright but reckless captain who rarely dealt with the fallout of his actions. "The Wrath of Khan" not only has him facing a forgotten foe, but also learning he had an adult son (Merritt Butrick) whom he has never met. It's all about growing up and re-evaluating one's life. Then, at the end, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) dies, showing that there will always be consequences. Youth will not last forever, and one can never outrun their past.

Bennett wasn't just a story writer on "The Wrath of Khan," but also a "Star Trek" producer who was brought into the franchise in 1980 after the financial disappointment of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." He would stay on to produce several more films in the franchise after that.

In 2010, Bennett was being interviewed by StarTrek.com when, naturally, he was asked which of his "Star Trek" movies he liked the best. Perhaps naturally, he said it was "The Wrath of Khan."