A Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Extra Only Got The Part Because Production Towed Her Car

Layla Sarakalo has exactly one (1) credit on her IMDb page. In Leonard Nimoy's 1986 film "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," she played a passer-by on the street who stopped briefly to talk to Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) and Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), who sought the location of nuclear vessels parked in Alameda, California. The scene sticks out in the memory because of Keonig's notorious pronunciation of "vessels" as "wessels." Koenig, as one might predict, has been asked to say "wessels" at multiple Star Trek conventions over the years, and is quite likely very sick of it. Keonig turns 87 in September, so please stop asking.

Sarakalo, however, only ever appeared in this one scene in "Star Trek" and hasn't acted before or since. According to her IMDb page, Sarakalo landed the role as an extra through a stroke of bad luck. In order to clear the San Francisco streets for the scene in question, the production towed her car away. In order to pay for the ticket and get her car out of impound, Srakalo offered to work on the film for a day, get paid, and get her car out of hock.

Sarakalo revealed her story in a 2005 interview with StarTrek.com, wherein she finally revealed her identity; up until that point, the role was only credited as "mystery woman." The StarTrek.com articles have since been swallowed by the caprices of shoddy internet archiving but enterprising message board operators have maintained them for posterity. Sarokalo revealed that she was originally slated to merely walk past. Her one line, wherein she actually responded to Koenig about the location of Alameda, California, was improvised. The filmmakers liked it so much, they left the line in the movie.