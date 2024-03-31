A Profound Final Line In Blade Runner Was Improvised

When you think about improvisation in movies, you might initially think of comedies — the kind that come with blooper reels that are often just as good as the movie itself. We've all spent an inordinate amount of time watching and rewatching "The Office" bloopers or marveling at the unhinged absurdity of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's extemporaneous efforts in the "Step Brothers" blooper reel. Heck, you might even think of Chris Hemsworth improvising Thor lines.

But improv isn't, of course, just a comedic tool. Throughout the history of cinema, actors have embraced spontaneity to add an extra level of realism to their performances. Just look at Jack Nicholson and that famous "Here's Johnny" line from "The Shining." Then, there's Harrison Ford, who improvised one particular Indiana Jones moment in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," adding a touch of levity to the action-adventure classic.

But just a year later, Ford would witness a truly legendary example of how straying from the script could actually enhance a project. During the now famous closing moments of "Blade Runner," Rutger Hauer, who played rogue replicant Roy Batty, delivered one of cinema's greatest monologues (brief, though it was) while Ford looked on. As it turns out, much of these lines came from Hauer himself, who had decided to edit the scripted lines for Batty's final moments.