Leonard Nimoy's Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Vision Centered On 6 Rules

It has been written in the pages of /Film in the past (by yours truly) that "Star Trek" excels when it eschews the boring tropes of action thrillers in favor of philosophy, diplomacy, crisis, teamwork, and character. Action movies demand that heroes use violence to solve their problems, and most of the films in the genre climax with a fistfight, a shootout, or a chase. Often, the hero will even go so far as to murder the villain. Action movies use fake violence as a simple solution to complex problems. How easy it would make things if kicking a man off a cliff repaired the world's ills!

"Star Trek," at least to my mind, has always served as an important counterpoint to action-forward thinking. Yes, plenty of "Star Trek" stories (especially the 13 movies) end with an explosion and/or the murder of the villain, but it has always been truer to its principles when it solves its problems with diplomacy and heroism.

Case in point: "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." That film was the highest-grossing "Star Trek" film from 1986 until 2009, and it features no villains, no action sequences, no gunfights, no fistfights, and no car chases. The story, for those unfamiliar, involves a mysterious probe that unexpectedly begins draining Earth's oceans, looking for humpback whales, hunted to extinction many years before. The Enterprise crew, using a repurposed Klingon ship, travel back in time to 1986 to rescue a pair of whales and bring them back to the 23rd century to deflect the probe.

According to the 1995 book "The Art of Star Trek" by Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, director Leonard Nimoy had a distinct anti-action policy for "Voyage Home," and expressly forbade six action-forward concepts for his screenplay.