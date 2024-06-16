Who Really Wrote Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home? The BTS Controversy Explained

There are four credited screenwriters on Leonard Nimoy's 1986 time travel comedy "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes were hired together to write the film and they followed all the appropriate studio mandates, careful to write a role specifically for Eddie Murphy — he had expressed interest in appearing — and to beef up Admiral Kirk's role to appease a snippy William Shatner. Meerson and Krikes met with Nimoy and producer Harve Bennett early in production to bang out a story, and the quartet ultimately invented the plot: the Enterprise crew would travel back in time to the present day to retrieve a pair of humpback whale, a species that is extinct in the 23rd century. They must do this to appease a mysterious space probe that is draining the Earth's oceans.

Bennett and Nicholas Meyer are also credited as screenwriters, as they reworked a lot of Meerson and Krikes' script into something they felt was more "Star Trek"-appropriate. Bennett went on record saying that very little of the original script made its way into the final film, noting that the Eddie Murphy character was written out and that few of Meerson and Krikes' scenes survived. In fact, Bennett claimed that only two scenes from the original draft made their way to the screen, and those scenes were still at least slightly altered by him and Meyer.

In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Meerson and Krikes went on record saying that Bennett misrepresented their contributions. According to them, they did indeed lay out the general structure of the film, outlined key scenes, and even invented one of the movie's funniest moments.

Yes, alterations were made, but Meerson and Krikes were miffed by Bennett's comments.