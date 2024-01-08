Catherine Hicks Stood Up To William Shatner's Showboating On Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Both "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" ended poorly for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. "Khan" did see the defeat of a vengeful villain and the reunion between Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and his son David (Merritt Butrick), but it required the sacrifice of Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and the severe buffetting of the Enterprise itself. "Search" ended with the resurrection of Spock, but required the theft and the destruction of the Enterprise, as well as the death of David at the hands of vengeful Klingons. Spock was back, but Kirk was now a wanted criminal with no vessel to command.

It's no wonder, then, that the makers of "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" decided to affect a much lighter tone. "Voyage" saw the Enterprise crew, on board a clunky old Klingon vessel, traveling back in time to 1986 to rescue a pair of humpback whales from Earth. They aimed to return the whale to the future where they might communicate with a destructive, mysterious probe that was in the midst of emptying the planet's oceans.

Sent mostly in present-day San Francisco, "Voyage" is predicated on fish-out-of-water humor and the chuckles elicited from seeing the otherwise stalwart Starfleet officers presented with a planet they don't understand. Kirk ends up developing something of an attraction from the outraged cetologist Dr. Gillian Taylor (Catherine Hicks). Dr. Taylor is smart enough to figure out that Kirk comes from space.

Speaking to StarTrek.com in 2012, Hicks recalled filming "Voyage" with William Shatner and found his habit of hogging the spotlight to be utterly annoying. Hicks said she would ultimately have to go over Shatner's head and directly address the film's director about getting some actual close-ups into the movie.