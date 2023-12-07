Five Cut Lines Completely Changed The Ending Of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

The "Star Trek" franchise was nearing a crossroads in 1986. 20 years after the premiere of The Original Series on NBC, moviegoers were showing up in significant numbers to follow the big-screen exploits of Captain Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise. But while 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" were hits for Paramount (they both grossed in the $78 million range domestically), they were not blockbusters. So when stars William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy asked for salary bumps, the studio had some tough decisions to make.

Paramount almost received an unexpected windfall when their under-contract box office juggernaut, Eddie Murphy, asked to be in the fourth "Star Trek" movie. Murphy had just starred in "Beverly Hills Cop," the highest-grossing movie of 1984, and, as a hardcore Trekker, wanted to be a part of Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi universe. The studio was thrilled, and Nimoy, who was set to direct the film, understood the commercial potential of Murphy's involvement. This could massively expand the Trek fanbase, with Murphy being the rising tide that lifts all ships salary-wise.

So Paramount hired the screenwriting duo of Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes to write the first draft of what would become "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." The film would bring Kirk and company from the 23rd century to the 21st, where their quest to bring two humpback whales back to the future would receive assistance from an uber-nerdy college professor played by Murphy. This obviously did not come to pass, but the writers, emboldened by Paramount's eagerness to take big narrative swings, almost complicated Spock's life in a fascinating way.