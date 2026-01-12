This Star Trek IV Scene From The Eddie Murphy Script Sounds Painfully Unfunny

When "Beverly Hills Cop" became the top grossing film of 1984, every studio in town wanted a piece of Eddie Murphy. Paramount Pictures, however, had him locked into a near-exclusive contract, and having also scored big with "48 Hrs." and "Trading Places," they weren't about ready to let their comedy cash cow work elsewhere.

Fortunately for them, Murphy was not only happy to make movies at Paramount (though this would change), he was also keen to lend his star power to one of their most popular franchises. Murphy, it turned out, was a huge "Star Trek" fan. He fell in love with the series as a kid, and wanted to have an adventure with Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Bones, Uhura, and the rest of the Enterprise gang. Paramount exec Jeffrey Katzenberg thought it was "either the best or worst idea in the world," but he went ahead and hired Steve Meerson and Peter Kirkes to write a script for "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" featuring Murphy as a wacky college professor who's obsessed with aliens and whales. When his character encounters the time-traveling crew on present day Earth (they beam into his classroom to investigate the whale sounds he listens to), he scrambles to prove to others that these people from space exist. Hilarity ensues, right?

Not exactly. While it's hard to judge a screenplay based on a solitary, out-of-context scene, one bit that involved a phaser and a cat sounds pretty dreadful.