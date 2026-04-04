17 Years Ago, Star Trek Made A Ballsy Choice That Paid Off In A Big Way

For a stretch in the mid-2000s, the "Star Trek" franchise was effectively dead. A "Trek" film had not seen the inside of a theater since 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," one of the worst "Star Trek" movies ever, and UPN had canceled the most recent TV series, "Enterprise," in 2005. But in the summer of 2009, the franchise exploded back into the pop cultural consciousness thanks to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek," a blockbuster cinematic event that made $385 million worldwide.

Though the film still has a good reputation 17 years later, it was not a guaranteed success at the time. In the /Film archives, you'll find reports about the budget increasing and the movie missing its initial release date – not always a terrible omen, but add those concerns to a crucial decision from Paramount, and it's easy to see why geek blogs and industry commentators may have been a bit wary. The decision the studio made was risky: 2009's "Star Trek" would not tell a space-faring adventure story with a brand new cast of characters, but instead recast familiar characters like Kirk, Spock, and Uhura from "The Original Series" with young, up-and-coming actors.

Similar to EON's choice to cast Daniel Craig as James Bond in "Casino Royale" or Warner Bros.' decision to cast Heath Ledger as The Joker in "The Dark Knight," the announcement of Chris Pine as Captain Kirk feels smart in hindsight, but it didn't go over smoothly at the time. In an apprehensive 2007 /Film post commenting on Pine's casting, Peter Sciretta wrote: