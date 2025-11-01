While the "Star Trek" franchise may have started on television, it's been producing fan-favorite movies expanding its universe since 1979. These movies feature characters from the various shows that the iconic science fiction has produced, continuing their canonical adventures on a grander scale than a typical television episode. "Star Trek" movies have created some of the most memorable and enduring scenes in the entire franchise, which have then been reflected in the shows.

But, as with all multi-film franchises, not all "Star Trek" movies are created equal, unfortunately. For every fantastic movie in the series, there has been one that has come up short of fan and critic expectations. For the purposes of this list, we're going to examine how the aggregate critics' scores for the "Star Trek" film series stacks up across its extensive history. Here are all 14 "Star Trek" movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score, from worst to best.