Having Leonard Nimoy As Director For Star Trek 4 Caused Some Tension

For every great moment in "Star Trek" history, there seems to be a story of behind-the-scenes turmoil, and for every great "Star Trek" movie, there's one that, based on production stories, seems as if it was always on the verge of falling off the rails entirely. Those that did make it to us arrived thanks to several push-pull partnerships, including a fruitful working relationship between star turned writer-director Leonard Nimoy and producer and writer Harve Bennett.

Though he wasn't involved in the original series, Bennett greatly shaped three "Star Trek" movies, beginning with "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." The late writer-producer came up with early drafts of the script after spotting Ricardo Montalbán's Khan Noonien Singh in the TOS episode "Space Seed." He also worked as an executive producer on the film, and according to both Nimoy's memoir "I Am Spock" and William Shatner's book "Leonard," Bennett single handedly convinced Nimoy to return for the film –- with a plan (sometimes credited to Nimoy himself) to kill off Spock by the time its credits rolled.

Though both Nimoy and Bennett spoke warmly about one another over the years, they were also open about points of contention in their relationship. One major source of tension came during the franchise's fourth film, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," when Nimoy apparently thought Bennett was still treating him with kid gloves despite the fact that he'd proven himself a capable director with "Star Trek III: The Search For Spock."