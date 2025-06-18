Why Star Trek V: The Final Frontier's Troubled Production Almost Killed The Franchise

William Shatner's 1989 space epic "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" is still, to this day, cited as one of the worst "Star Trek" movies. The film's hefty $30 million budget likely went mostly to its cast, as its visual effects are severely lacking and the sets look shoddy and cheap. Likewise, the scenes featuring the planet Nimbus III and its Paradise City were very clearly just shot out in the Mojave Desert, and there was compositing for the film's many viewscreen shots, forcing Shatner to shoot actual projection screens. (It doesn't look good.)

"The Final Frontier" was beset with myriad production problems as well. Right when shooting began, there was a strike by the Teamsters Union, forcing Paramount to seek out non-union drivers in a move that was, of course, meant to invite Teamsters retaliation. (It may not be related, but one of the trucks was blown up in a parking lot shortly before a location shoot.) Also, the studio couldn't afford its usual team of effects wizards at Industrial Light & Magic, so it had to hire a much cheaper team of technicians at the last minute. This was all on top of Shatner making questionable directorial decisions throughout, at least according to producer Harve Bennett (who has spoken very candidly about the film's failure).

Admittedly, the film's premise is a big swing, as it involves a terrorist named Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill) hijacking the USS Enterprise and taking it to the center of the galaxy, where he believes God (!) lives. The movie even climaxes with Sybok and the Enterprise's crew facing a being that could potentially be the physical manifestation of the Almighty. "Star Trek" has always been interested in asking big, philosophical questions about the nature of the universe, but facing God head-on seemed kind of silly, even to longtime Trekkies.

Ultimately, "The Final Frontier" bombed at the box office, grossing an unimpressive $70.2 million (compared to the $133 million that Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" had made). For a moment, it looked like the "Star Trek" film series was at an end.